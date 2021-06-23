Senate: FG yet to Release Fund for Renovation of N’ Assembly

By Deji Elumoye

The Senate on Wednesday said the federal government was yet to release any fund for the renovation of the National Assembly complex.

It described as untrue media reports that the Assembly had collected N37 billion for renovation of the National Assembly complex.

The upper legislative chamber, at plenary, further clarified that as a result of public outcry against the N37 billion voted for the repair work in the 2020 budget, it was slashed to N9 billion, while up till now, a dime has not been released for the renovation.

The Senate added that the vote for the renovation exercise was included in the allocation for Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and not in the National Assembly budget as reported in some section of media.

The Senate clarification was sequel to the point of order raised by the Senate Deputy Whip, Senator Abdullahi Sabi, who complained about Tuesday’s reportage of the leakage of the National Assembly roof by Channels TV.

Details later…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

