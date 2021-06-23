RESUMPTION OF SIM CARD SALES AND ACTIVATION

As almost every Nigerian is aware, the federal government, through the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, issued a statement in December 2020, ordering all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to suspend the sales and activation of SIM cards nationwide. This development was met with some form of resistance by Nigerians as they believed that the directive would have direct impact on the daily socio-economic activities of various persons, including business enterprises.

On April 19, 2021, the government lifted the ban on the sales of SIM cards nationwide after the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) concluded its audit of the SIM registration exercise. The suspension of the ban affords Nigerians the opportunity to purchase and activate SIM cards at only NCC-approved outlets owned by the telcos.

Nigerians deserve to know a thing or two about the resumed sales and activation of SIM cards across MTN outlets nationwide. Here are four things you should know:

One, no SIM Registration by Proxy. What this simply means is that no matter how busy you may appear to be, you must register your MTN SIM card yourself. This further implies that you cannot delegate this task to another person! The process must be done by you because your personal data would be synced with the MTN SIM card you have purchased.

Two, SIM card registration is free. Typically, Nigerians have been accustomed to pay through their nose for things that should either be free or should be their right. Luckily, this is not the case here as MTN understands the tough times Nigerians have been through during these times. All you have to do is walk into any MTN-approved outlet to purchase a SIM card and then get it registered for FREE.

Three, free National Identity Number (NIN) Enrolment. If you are thinking you cannot own a new SIM card because you have not registered for NIN, then you are wrong! This is because the entire process of enrolling for a NIN has been made easy for you. All you have to do is to take a stroll into any approved MTN outlet to register for a NIN and the rest is a seamless ride.

Four, increased selected outlets nationwide. As we endeavor to fully comply with the directive of NCC, MTN is keen on creating an enabling environment by having more approved outlets from the regulator. This is to ensure every Nigerian gets the opportunity to purchase and activate an MTN SIM card in a stress-free manner.

Oluwatosin Akinrinde, Lagos

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

