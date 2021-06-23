Ikpeazu Backs Abia-born Gymnast to Excel, Donates N5m for Her Training

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogoin Umuahia

Abia State-born gymnast, Miss Stephanie Ogechukwu Onusiriuka, has been assured of government’s readiness to support her to attain greater heights in the sport.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu gave the assurance when he received the wonder-kid at Government House in Umuahia, stressing that his administration would always be there for any Abia child that exhibits extraordinary skills in any area of endeavour, especially sports.

The 10 -year-old gymnast, who hals from Olokoro in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State, is rated among Nigeria’s best gymnasts. She won a gold medal for Nigeria at the 2019 African Level System Gymnastics Competition in South Africa when she was just eight years old.

At the last National Sports Festival, Edo 2020, she won 1 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medal, and was crowned 2nd best gymnast in Nigeria.

Governor Ikpeazu, who was so impressed with the exploits of Miss Onusiriuka announced a N5 million support to assist her parents pay for the gymnast to participate in international training next month in Europe.

He noted with pride that Abia has such a wonder-kid blessed with prodigious talents which she has fully exploited to bring glory to herself, her family, Abia State and Nigeria.

Ikpeazu further assured that the gymnast would be supported to get all the exposure she needs to develop her skills, noting that her talent could take her to the highest level of international recognition.

He commended the parents of the gymnast, Engr and Mrs. Onusiriuka for identifying the talent in their daughter and supporting her to nurture it, adding that other parents should take a cue and discover the hidden talents of their children early enough.

The Governor, who described Miss Onusiriuka as an inspiration to other Abia kids, enjoined the parents of the gymnast to henceforth keep him updated on her progress.

The gymnast, who later thrilled the governor with her skills, was accompanied to the Government House by her parents and aunt, Mrs. Adaku Uwaoma Oseiza.

