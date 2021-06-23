Anambra Guber: APGA Faction ‘Suspends’ Soludo

By Udora Orizu

National Working Committee of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) faction, led by Chief Jude Okeke, on Wednesday, announced the suspension of former Governor of the Central Bank, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, from the party.

The National Publicity Secretary of the faction, Comrade Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, while briefing journalists in Abuja said the decision to suspend Soludo was due to anti-party activities threatening the unity of the party.

He described the governorship primary election held in Awka on Wednesday, June 23, as a sham and an effort in futility, maintaining that in due time, the court will declare it as invalid, unconstitutional, null, void and of no effect whatsoever.

Chukwunyere while lauding the successful special delegate ward congresses where three-member ward delegates were elected for the July 1, Governorship primaries of the party, said the National Executive Committee of the party had just finished meeting and had ratified the delegates list for onward submission to INEC in line with the INEC Guidelines.

He said, “The NWC also applauded the members of the party in Anambra State who thronged the Ward offices across the 326 Wards in the state to elect the three-man Ward delegates who would elect the Governorship candidate of the Party on 1st July, 2021 in line with the provisions of the Party’s Constitution, INEC Guidelines and the Electoral Act. The Party is ready for the July 1 primary election and the winner will lead APGA to victory at the November 6th, 2021 Governorship election.”

