American Heritage Varsity Honours Ejimagwa with Doctorate Degree

In recognition of the influence of her networking business, Nigerian business woman, Titilope Ejimagwa, who is also Longrich’s first black Five Star Director, has been awarded a honorary doctorate degree in Public Administration by American Heritage University of Southern California (AHUSC) USA.

The award was conferred in recognition of her selfless services to humanity, outstanding contributions in business, women development and empowerment and also her philanthropic manners.

The programme was held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions, while her decoration took place in her home in Lagos, Nigeria.

The President of the university, Dr. Aitua Ogiamien at an exceptional occasion held in Southern California lauded the characteristics of the beneficiary, saying that this stood her out for the privileged degree award.

He also commended her for her efforts in improving the lives of women and children in Africa.

In her acceptance letter, Ejimagwa thanked the president and the university council for finding her worthy of the honour.

“I am hoping this will be a beacon for other women to emulate my work and make a difference in the lives of other women and children.”

The award came as Titilope and her spouse Emmanuel celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary, which was well attended by families, friends and well wishers.

The award of honorary degree is an important symbol in the life of the university, which recognises uncommon meritorious accomplishments and activities both in the academic arena and in broader areas of benefit to society,

