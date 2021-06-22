Strategy for Protection of Human Rights in North-east Underway, Says NHRC

By Michael Olugbode

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has said there is a strategy underway for the protection of the human rights of civilians in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the North-east.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mr Tony Ojukwu, gave the hint at a consultative meeting on Security Accountability Mechanism Project held in Maiduguri Monday.

Ojukwu lamented that abuse of human rights by some security agents is a major factor that escalated the Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State.

He stated that both state and non-state actors have perpetrated a wide range of violations of citizens’ rights, including unlawful and extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances, prolonged arbitrary detention in facilities and gender-based violence.

Ojukwu explained that the commission in partnership with Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) embarked on research for a fundamental change in human rights protection in counter-insurgency operations.

He said: ”It is not a fault-finding exercise, it’s just to make sure that we remind ourselves on the right thing to be done and if possible, find out if we made any mistakes which we need to correct in future to have a better campaign. We must continue to act professionally and the only way to do that is to keep reminding ourselves of the need to act within the rules of engagement.”

The executive secretary lauded the effort of the military for establishing human rights desks in all formations and the office of Human Rights Advisor in the office of Chief of Defence Staff.

In their goodwill messages, representatives of the Theatre Command, Operation Hadin Kai, Nigeria Police, Civil Defence, Immigration Service, OSIWA and the civil society appreciated the Commission for organising the meeting.

They promised to engage with all actors to promote issues of human rights and abide by laid down rules and regulations.

