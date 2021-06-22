Senate Confirms Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff

By Deji Elumoye and Juliet Akoje

The Senate Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

This was sequel to the consideration of the report of the Joint Committee on Defence and Army which screened Yahaya a fortnight ago.

The Chairman of the Joint Committee, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, in his presentation at plenary, said the committee was satisfied with the comprehensive and robust nature of the engagement and interactions with the nominee during the screening exercise.

According to him, Faruk’s nomination was in line with section 217 (2abc) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and in accordance with the provision of sections 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act, Cap A20 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

President Muhamnadu Buhari had earlier this month forwarded the name of General Yahaya to the Red Chamber for confirmation as Army Chief.

