NDPHC Sets September for Completion of Lafia Sub-station

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Ltd has said the 330/132/33KV sub-station project in Lafia, Nasarawa State, will be completed by September, 2021.

Executive Director Networks, NDPHC, Mr. IfeOluwa Oyedele, who disclosed this during an inspection of the project , said work on the substation had reached 90 per cent completion stage.

Oyedele, who expressed satisfaction with the progress and quality of work at the sub-station noted that the project was one of the legacy projects of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

He explained that the company had maintained its original design, pointing out that the completion of the sub-station was delayed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oyedele further explained that the company had carried out more than 90 per cent work on the project and was putting finishing touches to hook up the sub-station to the national grid.

“By September, the company would have completed the hook up to the national grid and the inauguration will take place as soon as the president approves a date,” he said.

He added that all stakeholders in the power sector were working together to see the completion of the project, pointing out that when completed, distribution companies (Discos) would then connect and distribute the light to electricity consumers in Nasarawa State and environs.

He stated that the project would facilitate rapid growth in socio-economic activities in the state and attract foreign investors who would create jobs that would eventually change the standards of living of residents of the state.

He was accompanied on the project inspection visit to Lafia by the technical team comprising Mr. Yusuf Yari, Head, Transmission, NDPHC; Mr. Stephen Olumuyiwa, Technical Adviser to the Managing Director on Transmission.

