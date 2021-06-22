Fashola Wants Surveyors to Explore Technology, Innovation

Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Fashola has urged estate surveyors and valuers in the country to explore modern technology and innovation in the practice of their profession.

Fashola, who spoke in Abuja as a special guest at the 44th induction ceremony of newly registered professionals was represented by the Minister State for Works and Housing, Mr. Abubakar Aliyu.

The Minister described the induction of the new members to fully practice estate surveying and valuation as timely, especially at this critical time that the infrastructure in Nigeria is undergoing re-engineering and rehabilitation.

“As newly inducted estate surveyors and valuers, I implore you to explore modern technology and innovation in enhancing professionalism and good service delivery in your day to day tasks”.

“Your responsibilities have now been increased as the thrust of government is about infrastructure, which requires professionals like you to help drive her interest and safeguard it against wastages” he said

The minister also charged the new professionals to look at the potentialities and contributions their work can unlock at this time that the nation’s infrastructure and national assets are experiencing a huge deficit.

He noted that the ESV board has so far registered up to 4,000 practitioners, 4,000 firms and accredited about 35 institutions of higher learning and charged it to ensure that the stock of valuers is increased to meet the needs of the nation.

“The challenges are extremely large, especially in the areas of legislation, little recognition by the public as well as invasion of the industry by unlicensed and non-professionals amongst others he said.

He assured that the expression of interest submitted by the professionals for valuation of works in all federal secretariats across the country, was already going through the procurement processes.

Fashola explained that the ministry is presently embarking on the implementation of International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) meant to achieve resource utilisation and management of assets for decision making.

