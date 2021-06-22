Ex-Editor of Guardian, Anikulapo Joins Board of Prime Business

… Utomi, others make list

Foremost arts and culture journalist, Jahman Anikulapo, has been appointed Director of the Board of Newstide Publications Limited, as well as Editorial Board member of Prime Business, an online business newspaper title by Newstide.

Anikulapo in an exclusive interview with Prime Business expressed satisfaction with the appointment. He said he has confidence in the composition of the Board of Newstide Publications Limited, the Editorial Board of Prime Business, as well as the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Prime Business, Dr. Marcel Mbamalu.

He described Mbamalu as “efficient, competent, a scholar and an ethically sound journalist.”

“I feel confident in the future of Prime Business as a leading online business newspaper because of the calibre of people that make up the Board of Newstide Publications Limited, the Editorial Board of Prime Business, and the editorial team”, Anikulapo said.

With decades of experience in communications, Mr. Anikulapo is a perfect fit for his new roles. He was Art and Culture journalist for over three decades, writing mostly on performing arts, visual arts, literature and cultural affairs. He later became the Art and Media Editor for The Guardian (Daily) between 1993 and 2003, and Editor of The Guardian on Sunday and GuardianLife Magazine from March 16, 2003 to January 15, 2013.

A trained professional in theatre performance, production, and management, Mr. Anikulapo studied Theatre Arts at the University of Ibadan, specialising in Directing, Dramatic Theories, and Theatre Criticisms. Strongly influenced in culture advocacy, art criticism, and journalism by Benson Tomoloju, Mr. Anikulapo was an Actor, Assistant Director, and Assistant Stage / Production Manager with the Ajo Productions and Ajo Festival of Plays 1986, led by Fred Agbeyegbe between 1983 and 1986.

Between 1995 and 2002, he was Actor, Assistant Director, and Production Manager for the AFRIKA PROJEKT, an inter-cultural dialogue between Nigeria and Germany through theatre, and which toured several cities in both countries in 1996, 1998, and 2000.

He was Assistant Director/Producer of ASKARI, the International Committee for the Red Cross/Nigeria Red Cross Society ‘Vote for Tolerance’ that toured 22 states of Nigeria, led by Tomoloju. Mr. Anikulapo’s rich profile also includes touring Germany and Mexico at different times with the National Troupe of Nigeria as an actor and dancer.

He is Executive Program Director of Culture Advocates Caucus, the content production and advocacy arm of Culture Advocates Consult (CAC), with a focus on programme designs, management, administration, and execution; arts and cultural advocacy and communication. The CAC has been involved in cultural communication in general, handling projects for both private organisations and the government, and collaborating with international agencies like the Goethe Institut, Alliance Francaise, British Council and American Consulate.

Newstide is set to unveil Prime Business on the 22nd of June, 2021, by 2pm at a widely publicised virtual launch to be moderated by Mr. Anikulapo. Board Chairman of Newstide, Dr. Bongo Adi will be speaking on the theme “Debt Burden and Quest for Economic Recovery”. Other panelists are Prof. Pat Utomi, Eloine Barry and Ambassador Eloho Otobo.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

