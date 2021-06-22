Ecobank Nigeria Promotes Staff

Ecobank Nigeria has announced the promotion of 682 of its staff members.

The promotion, according to a statement, for those that were affected became effective on May 1, 2021.

The bank said the exercise represented 26 per cent of its core staff despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and all the attendant impact on business performance globally.

According to the statement signed by the Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, the promotion was targeted at recognising and rewarding employees for their efforts and commitment, stressing that it was also in alignment with the unrelenting desire of the bank to grow its people.

The Managing Director explained that the exercise was part of steps taken by the bank to realign its work force for better efficiency in line with best practices, adding that its workers remain the greatest asset to maintain high service quality standards, constantly improve on customer satisfaction and enhance the Ecobank brand experience.

“It is commendable that the Board and Management of Ecobank Nigeria exceptionally approved the promotion exercise at this time. As we progress on the journey to becoming the Bank of choice in Nigeria, the empowerment and growth of our people remain a critical cornerstone for achieving the desired market leadership, the Ecobank brand promise, and a respectable return to our shareholders.

“We are re-building our bank and our people continue to be the most valuable contributors to our present and future success. While these individuals have been recognised at this time, it by no means belittles the contributions of other colleagues who have also done well.

“The promotion is a continuous exercise and all hard working employees will eventually be promoted,” Akinwuntan stated.

Advising members of staff, the Managing Director said, “let us continue to grow the bank and delight our customers to enable us achieve our desired target of becoming the preferred bank in Nigeria and contribute positively to the growth of the Ecobank Group and Africa.”

