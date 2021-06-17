Police Arrest Seven Suspected Kidnappers in Kaduna

By John Shiklam

The Kaduna State Police Command has announced the arrest of seven suspected kidnappers in Zaria and Kaduna.

This was announced yesterday at a news briefing that was held at the command’s headquarters in Kaduna by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Mohammad Jalige.

Jalige said that those arrested included one Mannir Salihu, who was napped in connection with the killing of one Mr. Idris Bashir, who left his Zaria home on June 4, 2021, and never returned.

Salihu, who was alleged to be a friend to the deceased, allegedly killed him to avoid refunding the sum of N385,000.00, he owed the deceased.

Jalige said: “On June 5, 2021, at about 09.00 hours, the command received a complaint from one Bashir of Zaria town that on June 4, 2021, at about 10.00 hours his biological son, one Idris Bashir, left home and never returned.”

He said the matter was reported to the police by the father of the deceased who pointed accusing fingers at Salihu, his son’s friend.

He said a manhunt for the suspect was launched and Salihu was apprehended.

The police said that Salihu confessed that he, alongside “one Aliyu Yahaya of No.94 Anguwan Magajiya, Zaria City, lured the victim to an uncompleted building where they killed him and dumped the body in an abandoned well.

“They decided to commit the dastardly act of ending the victim’s life in a gruesome manner to avoid refunding the sum of N385,000.00 they owed the deceased.

“The suspects led the police to the scene where the body of late Idris Bashir was exhumed and taken to Hajiya Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Zaria, for examination and later released to the family for burial according to Islamic rites,” Jalige said.

Similarly, Jalige said one Sani Sa’adu, was also arrested in connection with the abduction of his neighbour’s four-year-old son in Zaria.

He said that on May 14, 2021, one Ismail of Tudun Jukun area, Zaria, reported to the Divisional Police Officer in the area that his four-year- old son, Mohammed Ismail has been kidnapped.

Jalige said: “On the strength of the complaint, the police immediately launched an investigation into the said allegation.

“On May 16, 2021, the abductors sent a letter containing a GSM number to the (father of the boy), directing him to call and pay the sum of N1.5 million if he wants to secure the freedom of his son.

“However, after much persuasion the abductors agreed to accept the sum of N50,000 through the account of a POS agent at Zuba, Abuja.

“The victim was released on May 19, 2021 at about 17.00 hours through a commercial motorcyclist in Gwargwaje area of Zaria metropolis.

“In a turn of events, the victim kept calling the name of one Sani Sa’adu who is their neighbor, which arose the suspicion that he might know a thing about the incident.

“Police immediately intervened and invited the said Sani Sa’adu for questioning.

“Lo and behold, it was discovered that he is the principal suspect who masterminded the kidnap incident and went ahead to mention his criminal accomplices as one Abdullahi Usman and Usman Idris all of the same address.

“They were both arrested and currently undergoing investigation after which they will all be charged to court as soon as possible.”

The police also arrested three suspects at Hayin Naiya area of Kaduna, in connection with the abduction of a six-year-old boy on March 22, 2021.

Those arrested, according to the police spokesman, included Jabir Salisu, Abba Ibrahim and Muhammed Shaibu all residents of the area.

Jalige said “the suspects have confessed to the crime and the victim was rescued unhurt by the operative of Anti-kidnapping Unit of the state CID.”

He said all the suspects will soon be charged to court for prosecution and called on members of the public “to always be wary of their environment to avoid falling victims of trust from neighbours and so called friends.”

