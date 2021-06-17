NSPM Restates Readiness to Print Gambian Currency

James Emejo

The Managing Director, Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company (NSPM) Plc. Mr. Abbas Masanawa, yesterday reiterated the Mint’s readiness to print the Gambian currency the Dalasi.

He, however, explained that this will come to fruition when the proposed collaboration between the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Central Bank of The Gambia (CBG) is finalised.

The NSPM boss gave the assurance when the CBT Governor, Mr. Buah Saidy paid a visit to the company in Abuja.

Receiving the delegation, Masanawa explained that the Mint has the capability to print currencies, security documents and provide a wide range of digital security solutions much easier, safer, cheaper and faster for the Gambia.

He specifically commended the proposed partnership as a major boost for the African continent.

He further observed that the success of the collaboration would set a good precedence for other African countries to follow suit.

According to him, the NSPM currency division has the capability and capacity to deliver the entire life cycle of currency production – from the actual design of the currency to the physical printing of the currency.

He said it was on record that over the last six years, the NSPM had continuously and successfully printed 100 per cent of the currency requirements of the CBN.

He added that the security document division currently produces conventional secured print solutions including certificates, ballot papers, stamps, among others and digital security solutions such as product authentication and verification; track and trace solutions and document digitisation.

Saidy, who is on a two-day official visit to the country, had earlier met with the CBN Govenor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele to seek the assistance of the apex bank in improving its operations and collaboration in the printing of its currency the Dalasi.

The team later undertook a facility tour of the NSPM factory in Abuja, where they inspected the state-of-the-art production facilities.

Speaking during the visit, the Executive Director, Corporate Services, Mr. Ahmed Halilu also said the NSPM has the wherewithal to meet the currency needs of other African countries.

He described the financial state of the NSPM as being stable and progressively profitable.

Also speaking, the Executive Director Operations Abuja Factory Mr. Abubakar Minjibir said that the, “MINT is on a sustainable growth path as the foremost security printing outfit in Africa with a dynamic strategy of developing high yield portfolio. Currently, the NSPM is one of the most secured critical national assets”.

However, Saidy, in his remarks said he was impressed with the capacity of the NSPM currency factory adding that he looked forward to business relationship with the NSPM through the CBN.

