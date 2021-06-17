Matrix Energy Organises Free Medical Outreach for Aged People in Its Host Communities

By Sylvester Idowu

Over 100 aged persons from 60years and above, have benefitted from a week-long free medical outreach, organised by Matrix Energy Group, for people in its host communities of Ifie, Ubeji, Egbokodo, Ijalla-Ikenren and Aja-Etan, in Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State.

The medical outreach, which began Monday, May 31, rounded up on Saturday June 5, at Ogiame Ikenwoli Hospital, Ubeji-Warri, which was built and equipped by the leading indigenous oil and gas company, Matrix Energy Group.

The Head of Health, Safety Security & Environment (HSSE) Matrix Energy Group, Mr. Fredrick Olomuro, who represented the management of Matrix Energy, disclosed that the Ogiame Ikenwoli Hospital, Ubeji, was built and equipped by the company to provide easy access to standard medicare to people of its host communities and members of the public in the area.

Olomuro said the programme was an opportunity to reach out to the elderly, explaining that the aged people, who are the primary focus, could register and be provided with ambulance services, even with phone call, whenever there is emergency, for a token.

The Matrix Energy HSSE Boss, urged people living within the five Warri South Communities of Ifie, Ubeji, Egbokodo, Ijalla-Ikenren and Aja-Etan as well as other members of the public, to make good use of the medical facility and take advantage of the free medicare.

Medical Director of Ogiame Ikenwoli Hospital, Ubeji, Dr. Olisa Olusegun disclosed that the beneficiaries accessed Consultation /Counselling, Blood Pressure Check, Calculation of BMI, Blood Sugar Check, Outpatient Treatment of uncomplicated diabetes and Hypertension as well as launching of Geriatric care, as health challenges during the free medicare.

Mercy Ukueje and other beneficiaries who spoke during the exercise expressed appreciation to Matrix Energy Group for the programme and encouraged others to take advantage of the medical facility.

