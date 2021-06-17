Four Policemen, Many Bandits Killed in Zamfara

No fewer than four policemen and a National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer, were feared killed in a gun duel with bandits in Gora Namaye community in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The state police command through its spokesman, SP Muhammad Shehu, had earlier announced that several bandits, who had blocked Gusau -Sokoto highway, had been neutralised.

Shehu said the road was clear for motorists to ply and that the bandits who planned to attack and rob motorists had been driven away.

“The Zamfara State Police Command has succeeded in repelling an armed robbery attack by large number of suspected armed bandits along Gusau – Sokoto Road, near Dogon Karfe in Bakura LGA.”

“The attack which was planned to rob innocent commuters of their valuables was gallantly foiled by Police Tactical Operatives deployed to safeguard the road against any invasion by criminal elements.

“At the end of the gun battle that lasted for hours, many bandits were fatally injured with some of them believed to have escaped with gun injuries. They however managed to evacuate the corpses due to their large number that was believed to be around 200.

“The road is now clear for motorists and other road users with rigorous confidence building patrol being intensified to avert further road blockage elsewhere. However, bush combing of the surrounding forest is being conducted by combined Police Tactical operatives including Police Special Forces,” Shehu said in a statement.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

