Euro 2020: Wales Boost Chances with Defeat of Turkey in Baku

Wales took a significant stride towards qualifying for the second round of Euro 2020 as they overcame Turkey 2-0 after a gripping encounter in Baku.

With a crowd of more than 30,000 in Azerbaijan’s capital city effectively making this a home game for Turkey, Wales responded to the hostile atmosphere with a vibrant, attacking display in which they cut their opponents open at will.

After a host of missed chances in a breathless first half, Gareth Bale played a brilliant lofted pass through the heart of the Turkish defence for Aaron Ramsey, who brought the ball down and finished elegantly.

Although Turkey came back strongly, Wales squandered a glorious opportunity to consolidate their lead when captain Bale ballooned a penalty over the bar.

There were some nervous moments for the Welsh defence as they withstood Turkish attacks – with Danny Ward making a vital late save to deny Merih Demiral.

But Connor Roberts struck from a corner deep in injury time to seal a win that takes Wales to four points with one match left in the group stage.

That final fixture will be in Rome on Sunday against Group A favourites Italy, who face Switzerland later on Wednesday.

