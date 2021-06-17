Buhari Visits Borno to Appraise Security Challenges in North-east

By Michael Olugbode

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to visit Borno State to appraise security challenges in the Northeast and commission some projects in the state.

A statement that was issued yesterday by the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, titled: “Thursday: Why Buhari Deserves Borno’s Rousing Welcome,” said the President would be in the state to appraise security situation in the North-east, during which he would commission some developmental projects executed by the state government.

Zulum said that Buhari is concerned about the humanitarian situation and is sincerely committed to finding peace in the troubled state.

He said: “This is why he is visiting us on Thursday (today). While I must admit that we still have security challenges, at the same time, if we cast our minds back to the realities before President Buhari’s coming, we would factually recall that many of our communities in northern, central and southern Borno were mostly no-go-areas.

“The president is focused on our security situation. Buhari has regularly demonstrated deep compassion and love for Borno State.”

He added that “not long ago, Buhari gave approval for the NNPC to establish a power plant for us in Borno to address our electricity problems in Maiduguri and environs. This landmark project will, insha’ Allah, greatly impact on small, medium and large scale business to thrive. The project will improve our social conditions and communal security.

“Buhari has also approved the takeoff of a Federal Polytechnic in Monguno. The president is also likely to approve a Federal College of Education for Borno.”

Zulum said one of the projects Buhari is expected to commission is the first phase of 10,000 houses, which was approved and funded by Mr. President for the resettlement of IDPs and refugees.

The governor called on residents to come out and honour a president, whose love for Borno has been so obvious.

He said: “I urge you to demonstrate Borno’s creed of hospitality.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

