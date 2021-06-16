Two Killed as Gunmen Abduct Two Chinese in Taraba

Wole Ayodele

Two people including a police officer were on Monday night killed by gunmen who attacked a mining site at Arufu community in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Two Chinese who were working on the site, which is being operated by H&H Mining company were abducted by the gunmen and taken to an unknown destination.

THISDAY gathered that a Mobile policeman and several others sustained varying degrees of injuries in the attack that occurred at about 9.45pm on Monday.

Arufu is a border community between Taraba and Benue states and the community has been experiencing series of attacks due to mining activity in the area.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Taraba State Command, David Misal told THISDAY on phone that he was yet to be furnished with the full details of the incident.

He however promised to get back to THISDAY as soon as he the details of the incident were made available to him.

All efforts to reach the management of the mining company proved abortive as at the time of filing the report.

THISDAY however learnt that the abductors were yet to make demand for ransom for the release of the expatriates.

