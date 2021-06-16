OAU Becomes First Nigerian Varsity to Distribute Electricity

Yinka Kolawole

The Vice-Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede has announced that the institution has obtained marketing license to distribute electricity to the university community.

Speaking during a press conference to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the institution at the campus in Ile-Ife, he said the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) 8.03MW power project for the supply of electricity to the oniversity is on-going and almost completed.

“The university has processed and obtained from the Transmission Corporation of Nigeria the marketing license as electricity distributor, the first Nigerian university to enjoy the priviledge. This will enable OAU generate its own electricity.

“The aim is to reduce the economic burden of high tariff and ensure regular electricity supply to enhance its various academic activities.

“The university presently pays over N80 million per month for electricity and additionally over N2 million per month on Diesel to power generators.”

While highlighting the achievements of the institution, Ogunbodede said the university has made significant advances in research, resulting in nationally and globally significant success stories.

“The university has achieved rapid growth and development, particularly in the areas of academic programmes, research, infrastructural development and human resources development.

“The university has produced, among its staff, a Nobel Laureate and six Nigerian National Merit Award Winners.”

While commending the aniversity alumni and friends for their assistance in supporting various projects and programmes in the institution, he called for more intervention and support in the face of inadequate and dwindling resources from the federal government.

Also speaking, the Pro-Chancellor of the institution, Owelle Oscar Udoji promised that the council will do its best to move the institution forward.

The 60th anniversary logo of the university was also unveiled at the conference.

