NCC Boss Applauds Huawei for Boosting ICT Education in Nigeria

Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited has donated a computer laboratory to the Government Senior Secondary School (GSS), in Danbatta, Kano State. The laboratory is named after the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta.

The NCC Boss who expressed his profound gratitude to Huawei Technologies for choosing to donate the “Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta Computer Laboratory” to his alma mater, also applauded the efforts of the company as he regarded the donation as an important ICT project which shows Huawei’s commitment to boost ICT education in Nigeria.

He noted that the facility will not only bring invaluable benefits to the students and teachers of the GSS in Danbatta, but also impact other neighbouring schools. It is expected that the schools will utilise the tech facility to prepare their pupils for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and other educational purposes.

Prof. Danbatta charged the students and others desirous of acquiring for upgrading their knowledge of ICT to avail themselves of the ample opportunity provided by the new facility within their own domain.

He also recognised Huawei’s effort to partner with the NCC’s commitment toward digitising Nigeria’s economy. According to him, the Commission will continue to be at the forefront of implementing Federal Government’s policies aimed at achieving the goal.

At the event, the Director, Public Relation of Huawei Nigeria, Lola Fafore, observed that the fully-fledged computer laboratory donated to the school is equipped with free 4G internet service for 90 days as well as computer-based testing (CBT) training applications for JAMB installed in the computers for the benefit of the students.

She said, as part of the company’s contribution to Nigeria through corporate social responsibility, Huawei would continue to promote digital inclusion, especially through provision of access to technology.

“As a company, Huawei looks forward to making more contributions to Nigeria by supporting the NCC in bridging the digital connectivity divide, training talents, building capacity, knowledge transfer and supporting the process of achieving a fully-digital economy,” she said.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Chairman of Danbatta Charity Foundation (DCF), Alhaji Nasiru Danguda, commended the NCC for attracting major development projects to the community, thereby opening unprecedented windows of opportunity for the people.

Danguda said, “This is not the first time Huawei is donating this kind of project in Danbatta as Maimunatu Girls Secondary School is also a previous beneficiary. We, the people of Danbatta, are grateful to Huawei and are also proud that we have Prof Danbatta making us proud with his outstanding performance at NCC, which has attracted us to global giants like Huawei.”

The inauguration ceremony was organised by DCF in conjunction with four other organisations, namely Zauren Tuntuba, a non-for-profit organisation; Danbatta Academic Forum (DAF); Danbatta Reporters; and, Duniya Ba Hutu.

