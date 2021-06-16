Ganduje Orders Headcount of Herdsmen in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has set up a committee of experts and concerned stakeholders to take stock of all herdsmen in the state.

Ganduje explained this during an interactive session at the Abubakar Rimi Television (ARTV), last Monday night, with other local radio stations-Pyramid FM, Radio Kano, Rahama Radio and Express Radio.

The governor assured the people that he would not relent in his effort to see that the state remains peaceful.

According to him, “We want to know how many herdsmen we have in Kano State. That is why we set up a Fulani and other Stakeholders Committee to take a stock of all our herdsmen in the state, and those that are not in the state presently, but are from Kano State.

“We want to see how we can integrate them into the larger society. They should also come and feel the presence of governance. Knowing their number will help us formulate good policies for their welfare and that of the society in general.”

Ganduje said his commitment to a more peaceful society informed his administration’s policy of establishing the Ruga Project at Dansoshiya forest.

At Dansoshiya, the governor disclosed: “We have started discussion with experts to grow grass that will be used in feeding cattle. Before this, we have provided some residential areas, a good system of water supply and other facilities for herders, and they have since started relocating to Dansoshiya.”

