Focus on Providing Solutions, Kings Varsity Chancellor Tells Students

By Oluwabunmi Fache

Renowned clergyman and Chancellor of Kings University, Odeomu, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, has admonished young people to be solution providers, challenging them to master important life skills, many of which are not in the academic curriculum of the current educational system.

He gave the advice recently while addressing the students and members of the university community during one of his lecture series titled ‘Things They Will not Teach You in the University’.

In the lecture, he stated that the world is full of opportunities for those who can spot problems and proffer solutions to them, adding that some of the tips needed to be successful are not readily available in the academic curriculum.

“Many of you will leave this institution with your degrees, however, you need to realise that the world of work is changing, the general sociology of the world is changing. Along with this truth is the fact that certain skills which are not considered fit for university curriculum will be needed by you,” he said

Ashimolowo highlighted several informal skills necessary to succeed in different aspects of life, such as: how to sell, how to lead, how money works, how to negotiate, how to start a business, how to resolve conflicts, among others.

He emphasised the need for youths to be equipped with life-ready skills and information that will make them highflyers in their generation.

He also prayed for the growth of the university and proclaimed divine blessings on the entire university community.

Kings University was founded by Kingsway International Christian Center (KICC) in 2015. The vision of the university is to raise quality leaders that would transform Nigeria and continually sustain her as a technologically advanced nation.

The university believes that a solution can be found to the devastating problems facing Nigeria and answer needed is the transformation of the minds of the coming generation.

