Farmforte Signs Strategic Partnership to Boost Agriculture

Goddy Egene

Farmforte Limited has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Agricultural Fresh Produce Growers and Exporters Association of Nigeria (AFGEAN), HYBR, a pan-African Innovation firm, and ALTS, a consulting and strategy development firm.

Framforte Limited is an innovation-driven and impact-oriented company with significant play in the agriculture, manufacturing, retail, and technology sectors.

The quadripartite partnership will strengthen common interest cooperation and stimulate inclusive and sustainable growth within the agricultural sector, by capitalising on the synergy and comparative advantage offered by each organisation.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, the Co-Chief Executive Officer, Farmforforte Osazuwa Osayi, said: “Our mid to long term strategic goals are further reaffirmed, as this partnership will facilitate the sharing of knowledge, ideas, and expertise across the agricultural sector.

“We will collectively address initiatives and approaches concerning agricultural investments, food security, and the overall robustness of the value chain. This collaboration will also unlock the full potential of the sector and place it on a renewed path for success, especially within a post-pandemic economy.”

According to him, as agriculture plays an increasingly critical role in the sustainable growth and development of Nigeria’s economy, there is a greater need to accelerate the development of innovative agricultural solutions to propel the industry’s exponential growth.

Commenting, the President of AFGEAN, Tajuddeen Dantata, said: “By creating dialogue and fostering investment in the horticulture sector, this partnership will endeavor to support Farmforte in its exporting efforts by improving operational efficacy and cost-savings, while ultimately driving socio-economic growth in the country.”

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer, HYBR, Charles Ojei, said: “To drive inclusion, sustainability, job creation, and Nigeria’s overall economic growth, the optimisation of the agriculture value chain is critical. This collaboration is a fusion of the complementary capabilities of all partners to move a bigger agenda forward.”

He noted that the partnership combines a depth of experience in innovation, strategy, policy, and value chain development to help design and build solutions that will drive true transformation in the agricultural sector.

The Managing Partner, ALTS, Akintunde Sawyerr, said: “The goal of this partnership is to support Farmforte’s vision of becoming the largest agribusiness by 2035 via scalable and world class innovation across its enterprise.”

