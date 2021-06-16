Benue State Varsity VC Laments Students’ N1.82bn Debts

By George Okoh

The Vice- Chancellor of the Benue State University, Professor Tor Joseph Iorapuu has raised the alarm that from 2010 to 2019, students owned the university N1.82 billion.

He stated that the figure continues to rise as a result of failure of the students to pay tuition fees.

Iorapuu, who made this known on Monday in a chat with THISDAY in Makurdi, said the situation is affecting the programmes of the university.

“This is worrisome for a university. Outside salaries to lecturers, the government does not give any other financial assistance to the school. How then do we fix other things in the school?

He stated that the institution has so far registered 19,808 of its student population of 24,135 for the first semester of the 2019/2020 academic session, adding that 997 students have paid their tuition fees but were yet to register.

“The population of the students is 24,135 out of which 19,808 have registered so far. Of this number, 997 paid but did not register and this number includes students in 300 and 400 levels.”

He stated further that 3,320 students, which is about 13 per cent of the student population, have neither paid nor registered but some of them have been attending lectures.

The VC expressed worry over the development, saying that some students, rather than pay their fees, divert such monies to other uses. “Some of these students don’t register because they want to indulge in examination malpractices.”

Iorapuu said it was for this reason that the school had to close the portal on June 9, which was the eve of the first semester examination.

He said due to pleas from many quarters, the institution decided to open the portal again from 12 noon on Monday to 6 pm on Tuesday to enable all those who want to make payments and register to do so.

The vice-chancellor said the management of the university had met with the students’ union on the matter and that they were already signing an undertaking.

He warned members of the public especially students and graduates of the institution who have taken to social media against jumping to conclusion on a matter they hardly know anything about.

