APC Membership Hits over 40m, Says Party

By Adedayo Akinwale

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed that it has registered over 40 million members.

The National Secretary of the party, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, said its new membership base is already ‘dwindling the fortunes, in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said while the “PDP continues to clutch on straws as it sinks into political oblivion, the APC-led federal government and states governed by the APC are busy providing critical infrastructure, expanding access to education, providing health facilities and economically empowering the citizens.”

Akpanudoedehe said: “The sinking PDP is panicking due to its dwindling fortunes, as the APC registered members hit over 40 million, with PDP members, including governors, leaving the party in droves and joining the APC.”

He noted that PDP governors have prioritised their frequent weekend jamborees, with the recent one held in Akwa Ibom State, where he said they waste scarce state resources.

The APC secretary stressed that some of the PDP governors owe workers’ salaries and have refused to pay pensioners, adding that the cases of Benue and Taraba States stand out.

Akpanudoedehe noted that the communique issued by the PDP governors queried loans procured by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, saying while the APC government has taken loans, they have been invested in visible infrastructure projects across the country as opposed to past PDP administrations “where loans were diverted to private pockets.”

The ruling party said the PDP alleged that the APC administration claimed projects executed by the PDP, challenging the PDP to name any of such projects to support its allegations.

According to Akpanudoedehe “Perhaps, the PDP is referring to the litany of abandoned projects left behind all over the country despite spending 16 years in power and receiving unprecedented earnings when crude oil was sold for as high as $150 per barrel.”

He stressed that the PDP federal government failed to complete the Abuja-Kaduna railway line, which he said the Buhari government completed and launched for the benefit of Nigerians.

