Yoruba Groups Rally Support for Self-determination, Condemn Terrorism

Says South-west farmers lost $1bn to herdsmen

Several Pan Yoruba groups yesterday staged a peaceful protest in Lagos, calling for an end to the siege on indigenous communities by armed groups in all the South-west states.

The groups said in the past three years, Yoruba farmers have lost $1billion worth of farm produce to activities of armed bandits who either killed, kidnapped, raped or chased farmers from their farms.

Organised under the banner of Omoodua Ronu, thousands of protesters occupied the Beko Memorial Park in Lagos. The protesters dared heavily armed policemen that stormed the venue but failed to stop the protesters.

The organisers said some of the participants at the protest came from the six South-west states including Kwara, Kogi and Itsekiri areas of Delta State.

The protesters displayed several placards calling on the federal government to put an end to terrorism in Yorubaland or risk further mass protests.

“The basis of this protest is to register the grievances of Yoruba people across the country on the prevailing state of siege and violence across the South-west territories. Our people are tired of the state of terror in the land. The least we can do is to register our grievances through peaceful protest,” leader of Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG), Hon. Wale Osun, invited to speak at the event, said.

Some of the displayed placards read ‘End Terrorism or Risk Public Uprising;’ ‘We support Yoruba Autonomy’: ‘State Police Now’; ‘Fatherland or Death’; ‘United Nations Supports Self-Determination,’ ‘Yoruba Self Determination Now.’

Dr. Tunde Akin-Ariyo representing the Apapo O’odua Koya, (AOKOYA), said Yoruba farmers have lost close to $1billion due to the destruction of their farmlands, killings amidst armed invasion of Yoruba forests.

He said the June 12 speech of President Muhammadu Buhari failed to address the growing atmosphere of violence, especially few days after some 20 people were killed in Igangan by suspected herdsmen.

“We did a research that confirms that Yoruba farmers have lost farm produce in the range of $1billion in the past three years. Economic trees are being destroyed, farmers are killed or kidnapped and harvests are completely destroyed by cows. There is the loss of genetic resources running into billions in cash. The destruction and burning of Yoruba forests by the bandits has brought ruin to many farmers.”

Ariyo added that the cash collected from Yoruba people by kidnappers in the past 10 years is more than N1billion.

The President of Agbekoya, Dr. Kunle Oshodi said the people of the South-west are being pushed to the extreme, warning that if nothing is done to deal with terrorism, most people will be left to resort to self-defence in order to protect themselves and their livelihood.

Some members of the coalition are Agbekoya, O’odua Liberation Movement, (OLM), O’odua Nationalist Coalition (ONAC), Apapo O’odua Koya, (AOKOYA), O’odua People’s Congress (OPC), Covenant Group, Network of Yoruba Alliance, (NENA), South West Youth Development Council, (SWYDC), National Council of Itsekiri Youths, (NCIY) amongst others.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

