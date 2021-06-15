Suspected Herdsmen Attack Two Brothers in Akwa Ibom, Kill One

By Okon Bassey

Tension has enveloped Ikot Atasung community in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State following the alleged killing of an indigene of the community by Fulani herdsmen.

THISDAY gathered that the herdsmen allegedly attacked two brothers on Sunday morning and killed Mr. Silvanus Usen while his brother, Andrew, was severely injured and rushed for medical treatment at undisclosed health facility.

Sources told THISDAY that a reprisal attack on Hausa community in the village was averted by swift intervention of prominent indigenes of the village.

A source said that “suspected herdsmen in the early hours of Sunday attacked Ikot Atasung village in Ikot Ekpene where one Silvanus Peter Usen was killed and his brother, Andrew, was severely injured and is currently at the hospital battling to survive.

“A possible faceoff between the angry youths and the Hausa community in Ikot Ekpene was avoided through the intervention of some political actors and the police. However, there is an air of uncertainty in Ikot Ekpene now.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Akwa Ibom State Police Command, Superintendent Odiko Macdon, confirmed the incident, which he described as “unfortunate.”

Macdon said that the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Andrew Amiengheme, has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident.

He assured indigenes of the area that the perpetrators of the crime would be brought to book.

He said: “We have received that report. It is an unfortunate one. The commissioner has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident with the aim of apprehending the perpetrators of the act.

“And I want to believe that in no distance time we will have an update on the incident because those who have committed the act must be brought to book.”

