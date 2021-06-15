Rotary Maryland to Commission Medical Portacabins in Ogun

By Rebecca Ejifoma

To mark its 19th anniversary, the Rotary Club of Maryland Ikeja is set to commission two fully equipped medical portacabins worth N12.9 million in Ososa and Obasa in Owode communities, Ogun State, today.

The portacabins, the club said, were donated to the communities alongside drugs to meet their basic healthcare needs.

This disclosure was made by Rotarian President, Obafemi Obadina, at a media parley in Lagos in preparation for its anniversary slated for June 15 this year at Preston Hotel, Lagos.

“So for our anniversary project, we will be commissioning two fully equipped medical portacabins to Ososa and Obasa in Owode Ogun State,” said Obadina.

Apart from the construction of medical cabins, the president said they would supply drugs. “Yes, we will supply them drugs. And this project is executed in conjunction with the Ogun State government, who will provide medical personnel that will ensure the sustainability of the project”.

He added that the rural communities were in dire need of basic healthcare, thereby, patronising local herbs. “Even pregnant women don’t have pre-antenatal or prenatal care. So we thought that it is high time they had access to basic healthcare.”

While providing their needs, the president said th other neighbouring communities from Ososa and Obasa would benefit from the project. “8,500 people will benefit from this project we have executed”.

On why Ogun State, Obadina, the 19th president, clarified that Rotary Club Maryland is under Rotary International District 9110, which covers Lagos and Ogun States.

“Our goal is service to humanity and anywhere we see there is a dire need, we move in to execute projects. This project today is part of our numerous humanitarian projects covering our seven to assist humanity,” he noted.

Speaking also, the past president, Tunde, Olaniyan, said they have set up Rotary community corp which comprise members of the community, to monitor the projects.

“So what they do is to ensure that they take ownership of that project to ensure the project is used and maintained properly to serve its purpose,” Olaniyan added.

Now, with the theme, “Progressively serving humanity at 19”, the special guest for the 19th anniversary ceremony is the District Governor, Kola Oyebade, as it promises to be most impactful for members.

