NPFL: LMC Slams Kano Pillars with N8.5m Fine, Three Points Deduction

Kano Pillars have been slammed with a N8.5million fine and three points suspended deductions for the infractions that led to the discontinuation of the Match-day 27 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) game with Akwa United last Sunday at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna?

The League Management Company (LMC) announced yesterday that Kano Pillars were fined N5million for breaching the Covid-19 Protocol by admitting and/or permitting spectators and supporters into the venue of the match.

The Sai Masu Gida were also charged and fined N2.5million for the encroachment of their supporters onto the field of play, thereby disrupting the match.

For failing to provide adequate security at the match venue, another N1million was slammed on Pillars.

LMC also imposed sanction of three points deduction on Kano Pillars but will be suspended for the duration of the remainder of the NPFL season, subject to good conduct.

“The club also face a venue sanction of being banned from their Kaduna home ground and subsequently moved to another venue if there is a recurring event.”

Kano Pillars have been directed to submit a revised security plan within 7 days and ensure they comply strictly with Covid-19 Protocol. All subject to approval by the LMC.

The club however have 48 hours from the date of notice to appeal these sanctions.

