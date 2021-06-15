Babangida Urges Nigerian Journalists to Emulate Foreign Counterparts

By Laleye Dipo

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) last Sunday charged media professionals in Nigeria to emulate their foreign counterparts in their reportage of events in the country.

Babangida made the charge when he received the newly elected officials of the Niger State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) led by the state Chairman, Mr. Abu Nmadu.

According to the former leader, “I always watch foreign television stations and observe the way journalists deal with developments in their countries, be it politics, policy implementation or any other issue.

“Sometimes, I kept wondering, when shall we get to that level, but now that you have that at the back of your mind, I want to tell you that I will support you to achieve those objectives, and I want to see a situation where Niger State would become a hallmark of such example.”

He urged the new leadership of the state NUJ to “inculcate discipline” and ensure that journalists practicing in the state are abreast on the current best global practices.

Babangida said: “I’m impressed by the fact that you are going to move with the time in your profession, and that is the right step in the right direction,” advising the new executive to go along with the objectives it has set for itself, before assuring the leadership of his unflinching support to enable it achieve the set goals.

“I will support you to achieve those objectives you have set out. I want to see a situation where Niger State becomes a hallmark in journalism practice. We all belong to this state which I am very proud, so anything that will showcase the state, I will be there for you to achieve it,” Babangida declared.

The new state NUJ Chairman, Mr. Abu Nmodu, had earlier informed the former president that the visit was to appreciate and seek his blessings.

He explained that the intention of the new leadership of the NUJ was to also bring about the renaissance in journalism practice in the state that will move with the new age and make the professinals brace up with the best global practices in terms of media practice.

Nmodu decried the dilapidating state of the Press Centre named after Babangida, and therefore solicited the support of the former president to ensure the edifice does not collapse.

