Euro 2020: Sterling’s Goal Set off England on a Winning Start

England’s Euro 2020 campaign got off to a winning start as Raheem Sterling’s goal secured 1-0 victory over Croatia at Wembley yesterday.

Sterling repaid England manager Gareth Southgate’s faith in him, sliding in the winner after 57 minutes following a perfect pass from man-of-the-match Kalvin Phillips.

Southgate resisted the temptation to play Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and was rewarded with a lively performance from Sterling as England secured the win their superiority deserved.

The Three Lions almost took an early lead when Phil Foden struck a post but there were the first signs of frustration from fans and players just as Sterling made the decisive contribution with his first goal in a major tournament.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was barely tested by a disappointing Croatia side, who never looked like repeating their victory over England in the 2018 World Cup semi-final in Moscow – leaving England with three points to take into Friday’s second Group D game against Scotland at Wembley.

There were genuine questions to be asked about Sterling’s place in England’s team for this opening game after a period of indifferent form when even Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola felt able to do without him as City won a third Premier League title in four years.

However, Southgate has never wavered for a second in his belief that Sterling is integral to his England plans so it was no surprise when he was selected – and he proceeded to show exactly why he is so highly regarded by his country’s management team.

He was a constant threat when England attacked in a potent trio with Foden and Mason Mount operating behind a very subdued Harry Kane.

Sterling had Croatia’s defenders on the back foot and it was fully merited when he stole into space in the penalty area to convert a perfect pass from Phillips.

He could have added a second late on but his finish was wayward. He still deserved the huge ovation he received when he was substitute for Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the closing moments.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

