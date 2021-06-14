Emulate Foreign Journalists in your Reportage, Babangida Charges NUJ Members

By Laleye Dipo

A former Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), on Sunday charged media practitioners in Nigeria to emulate their foreign counterparts in their reportage of events in the country.

Babangida made the charge when he received the newly elected officials of the Niger State council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) led by Mr Abu Nmadu, the state Chairman.

“I always watch foreign television stations and observe the way journalists deal with developments in their countries, be it politics, policy implementation, be it any other thing.

“Sometimes, I kept wondering, when we will reach that level, but now that you have that at the back of your mind, I want to tell you that I will support you to achieve those objectives and I want to see a situation where Niger State becomes a hallmark of example,” Babangida told his guests.

He urged the new leadership of the NUJ in the state to “inculcate discipline” and ensure that journalists practising in the state are abreast of the current best global practices.

“I’m impressed by the fact that you are going to move with the time in your own profession and that is a right step in the right direction,” he said, and advised the new executive to go along the objectives it has set for itself.

“I will support you to achieve those objectives you have set out out, I want to see a situation where Niger State becomes a hallmark in journalism practice. We all belong to this state and I am always very proud of the state. Anything that will showcase the state I will be there for you to achieve it,” Babangida declared.

The new Niger State Council of the NUJ Chairman, Nmadu, had earlier informed the former head of state that the visit was to appreciate and seek the blessings of the former military ruler.

He explained that the intention of the new leadership of NUJ was to also bring about renaissance in journalism practice in Niger State that will move with the new age and make the practitioners brace up with the best global practices in terms of media practice.

He said that the union would establish an e-centre where journalists can fact-check their stories before going to the press thereby bringing an end to the era of fake news.

Nmadu decried the dilapidating nature of the Press Centre named after Gen. Babangida and solicited for the support of the former head of state to ensure the edifice does not collapse.

