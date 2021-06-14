Echoes of June 12 Democracy Day

Chiemelie Ezeobi, Mary Nnah, Yinka Olatunbosun, Rebecca Ejifoma, Sunday Ehigiator, Ayodeji Ake, Chiamaka Ozulumba and Oluwabunmi Fache, who monitored the commemoration of the Democracy Day on June 12 and the protests, report the peculiarities of each state including the Federal Capital Territory

Annually, June 12 represents a huge significance for Nigeria and indeed Nigerians because on that day in 1993, a presidential election was held for the first time since the 1983 military coup and was the freest, fairest, and most peaceful election ever held in Nigeria before it was annulled by the then General Ibrahim Babangida regime.

On that day, Nigerians shed the toga of ethnicity, class and religious barriers to elect their president after Babangida took over from Muhammadu Buhari in a bloodless coup in 1985. Hence, the annulment of that election significantly altered the history of Nigeria 28 years on.

Democracy Day

Essentially, Democracy Day marks the day the military handed over power to an elected civilian government in 1999, marking the beginning of the longest continuous civilian rule since Nigeria’s independence from colonial rule in 1960. It is a tradition that has been held annually, beginning in year 2000. June 12 was formerly known as Abiola Day, celebrated in Lagos, Nigeria and some south western states of Nigeria before it changed to a national day of commemoration.

Change of Date

Annually, Democracy Day was usually marked on May 29 until President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 decided to change it to June 12, in honour of Bashorun Moshood Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the controversial June 12, 1993 presidential election.

On the reason why the date for Democracy Day was changed, he said: “When this administration decided to change our Democracy Day from May 29 to June 12 in my first tenure, it was not only to honour the sacrifices of the men and women of our country who fought for the return to democracy but also to demonstrate our commitment to satisfy the aspirations of the people and creating an environment for democracy to be an accepted way of life.”

Democracy Day Speech

In his speech on Democracy Day this year, President Muhammadu Buhari noted that as with all democracies, ” we will always be going through improvement processes in our desire to reach the goal of a mature democracy, a strong, evolved and integrated nation state to be reckoned with globally. In the last two years we have witnessed and overcome a good number of testy challenges that would have destroyed other nations especially relating to our collective security.

“The indefatigable CAN DO Spirit of the Nigerian has sustained us and would keep pushing us to put these challenges behind us. Unfortunately some of these challenges came in the shape of violent outrages leading to the loss of lives of many of our dear compatriots and the destruction of some of our infrastructure, including those devoted to improving our democratic processes.

On insecurity he said: “When you elected me as your President in 2015, you did so knowing that I will put an end to the growing insecurity, especially the insurgency in the North-east, but the unintended consequences of our scattering them in the North-east pushed them further in-country which is what we are now facing and dealing with. We will, by the Grace of God put an end to these challenges too.

“Unfortunately, like in most conflict situations, some Nigerian criminals are taking undue advantage of a difficult situation and profiteering therefrom with the misguided belief that adherence to the democratic norms handicaps this administration from frontally and decisively tackling them. We are already addressing these obstacles and we will soon bring some of these culprits to justice.”

On economy, he added that “we are, at the same time addressing the twin underlying drivers of insecurity namely poverty and youth unemployment. Interventions led by government and the Central Bank of Nigeria driving economic growth over the past six years are targeted mostly to the agricultural, services, infrastructure, power and health care sectors of the economy.”

Also, he said his vision “of pulling 100 million poor Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years has been put into action”, adding that they were able to do all these and “still accelerate our infrastructure development through sensible and transparent borrowing, improved capital inflow, improving and increasing revenue through capturing more tax bases and prudent management of investment proceeds in the Sovereign Wealth Fund”.

On infrastructural revolution, he noted that it continues as he is focused on “ensuring that our infrastructure drive is key to economic growth and one that can be felt by every Nigerian. Building critical infrastructure in our ports is also opening up opportunities for the Nigerian economy.”

Protest Marred by Low Turnout

For weeks, plans were put in top gear to organise a protest on Democracy Day to register their grouse displeasure with the state of the nation amongst other things.

However, despite the preparation prior to the democracy day, the peculiarities of the different states showed up. While some successfully carried out the planned protest, others did not for security reasons, especially states bedevilled by insecurity.

From Abia to Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara and FCT, the difference was quite glaring.

Abia

There was total calm in Abia State as businesses were opened and residents moved about peacefully with their normal daily activities despite protests against the annulment of the June 12 1993 presidential election.

Major roads in Umuahia, like Bende ,Ikote-Ikpenne and Aba roads were all busy as usual while Aba Osisioma, Aba-Owerri Faulks and Azikiwe roads were also busy as security agencies were not seen patrolling the town except those on normal patrol duties.

The zero protest was probably due to the order on restriction of movement given earlier by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu. The governor had few weeks back, imposed an indefinite curfew in the state following reports of violence and insecurity in the state.

Kano

There was heavy security presence in Kano metropolis because of the protest in the state.

The security personnel which comprises men of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), among others were stationed in strategic areas with their vehicles at alert to forestall any break down of law and order.

The security personnel were observed in their large number around popular Gadan Lado and Dangi Bridge. It was gathered that some activists had planned to stage a protest in the ancient city of Kano with the convergence point at Zaria road by Zoo road.

Kwara

The Democracy Day celebration was peaceful in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. Although security forces comprising soldiers, DSS, Police and members of the NSCDC manned strategic locations in the state capital, no major incidents were reported as witnessed in some parts of the country.

Kogi

Residents of Kogi State shunned any form of protests as most of them remained home. This may not be unconnected with the state governor, Yahaya Bello’s directive asking them to ignore every form of protest within the state.

Abuja

The protest held in Abuja but they soon clashed with supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari at Unity Fountain.

Meanwhile, policemen thwarted the protest in the Gudu area when they stormed the area and started firing teargas canisters. The protest began around 08:30 am and was going on smoothly with the protesters, mostly youths, expressing their dissatisfaction with the state of the nation.

The protesters, who chanted “Buhari must go”, “Say no to injustice”, amongst other solidarity phrases, took to their heels and scampered for safety when the security operatives started shooting.

Kaduna

In Kaduna, although the streets were deserted, there were no protests as residents went about their various businesses. Also, the heavy rains that fell proved a major impediment.

Gombe

Residents of Gombe went about their various activities unlike some states that commercial activities ground to a halt.

Borno

Normal activities were recorded in Borno State capital, Maiduguri as citizens shunned the nationwide protests. Prior to the Democracy Day, the Arewa Youth Alliance, AYA, a coalition of socio-political groups on Friday had warned the organisers of the June 12 protests to steer clear off the northern part of the country adding that the country was yet to recover from the destruction caused by #EndSARS protests.

Nasarawa

Nasarawa

No protest was recorded and this may not be unconnected to the worrying spate of insecurity.

Adamawa

Also, due to the consistent inter-communal clashes in some areas of the state and attack from suspected herdsmen and Boko Haram, the indigenes in Adamawa State did not join the nationwide protest for fear of the protest being hijacked by armed bandits to carry out more attacks.

Oyo

Ibadan youths on Saturday took to the streets to peacefully protest over insecurity and poverty. The protesters, who gathered at the popular Mokola roundabout in Ibadan for the June 12 rally, also held placards demanding an end to bad governance. Police, army, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were present at the protest ground.

Ogun

It was reported that policemen opened fire on peaceful protesters in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Meanwhile, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, through a press release urged residents of Ogun State to celebrate June 12, Nigeria’s Democracy Day, peacefully and avoid any act that could threaten the security of the state and country.

Ondo

Although youths in Akure, the Ondo State capital dissociated themselves from the planned June 12 protest, the Chief Press Secretary to the monarch, Michael Adeyeye decried the growing rate of insecurity in the land and the growing panic among residents of Akure. In a press statement on the security challenge he said: “There are reported cases of gunshots in some areas in Akure. As youths, we are mobilising ourselves to defend our city against any external aggression”.

Osun

Youths of Osogbo, Osun state protested on Saturday against bad governance and insecurity. It was learnt that the youths under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Society, Osun State converged on the popular Oke-Fai roundabout. No casualty was reported.

Ekiti

Several cities in Ekiti State were void of protests on Saturday June 12, as security personnel including the Nigerian army, police, NSCDC and Amotekun were stationed strategically at Fajuyi junction.

Shops, kiosks and other business premises were under lock and key while a few commercial drivers and motorcyclists went about their businesses.

Plateau

Youths in Jos, Plateau State took to the street to protest against insecurity and hunger. YouTube videos seen revealed the protest was peaceful with no police interference.

Rivers

Amidst heavy security, members of the Civil Society led the June 12 protest at the Pleasure Park, Port Harcourt Rivers State. The rally was relatively calm with several police vans and personnel present at the protest ground.

The state Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, stated that he had gone round the state and everywhere was calm including the ‘small rally’, which he termed ‘peaceful’.

Cross River

In spite of the strong warning issued by Ben Ayade, the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade against any form of procession ahead of the Democracy Day event, the June 12 Protests in Calabar, Cross River State turned out to be massive as the protesters joined the nationwide protests to demand for improved governance.

Furnished with placards that bore inscriptions such as, ‘Ayade pay owed salaries and pensions’, ‘Ayade Change your style of governance’; the protesters also joined their voices against the state government’s persistent delay in payment of salaries and pension.

While dispersing protesters with tear gas, Agba Jalingo, the publisher, Cross River Watch; human rights lawyer, James Ibor; News Editor, Cross River Watch, Jonathan Ugbal and Comrade Akawajiode Undie were arrested by masked policemen during the peaceful protest in front of the secretariat of Association of Cross River Online Journalists, ACROJ, which houses Cross River Watch and several other new media platforms. They have since been granted bail and released.

Bayelsa

Protesters who attempted to gather at the designated June 12 protest venue, Tombia Roundabout in Yenagoa, were met by roadblock mounted by the Nigeria police in the early hours of Saturday.

Benue

Large number of protesters was seen in Benue as some youths in Benue North-Central gathered to register their displeasure against the Buhari administration.

The youths had defied the calls by several security personnel in the state to shelve the nationwide protests. With many of them sporting the “Buhari Must Go” placards, they marched on the streets of Makurdi in the face of harassment by the police.

Edo

Civil society groups, students, and other displeased citizens in Edo State defied tight security to exercise their franchise to demand good governance and freedom from sufferings.

It was observed that a combined team of security operatives were on ground to ensure no threat to lives and properties were recorded.

The protesters had placards with inscriptions including “Enough is Enough”, “Better Security”, “Stop Capitalism”, “22 years after, we are back on the streets fighting for democracy”, and “respect human rights,” among others.

The demonstrators marched through major streets down to the government house, where the state Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu, received them. Stating that it was their fundamental right to register their plight, they pleaded for better and more responsive governance.

Ebonyi

No protest took place across the state unlike what was obtained on May 30 for the sit-at-home day.

Akwa Ibom

No visible protest took place as residents went about their daily activities. In fact, shops and businesses thrived on that day.

Anambra

The people of Anambra state excluded themselves from the demonstration as they went about their daily activities peacefully. Like in Abia State, a curfew was placed in some areas of the state in response to reports of attacks on security personnel, police stations and checkpoints. So the indigenes could not join the June 12 protest.

Enugu

In Enugu, they shunned the demonstration by the Save Nigeria Group (SNG). The protest called for improved security, better governance, and general plights of citizens. While the state capital, Enugu, was peaceful, there were a few patrol vehicles and officers of the Nigeria Police Force at the square and other strategic locations in the city.

Imo

Following the ongoing incessant killings in Imo, residents did not join the nationwide June 12 demonstrations. According to the citizens on social media, they claimed that the Nigerian army would use the June 12 protest to carry out their alleged on sight shooting order in the South-east especially in Imo state.

Delta

In Delta, the acting PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe, warned members of the public against embarking on protests in any guise, saying its operatives had already been placed on red alert.

According to Edafe, the command “is aware of the planned protest by some agitated members of the public on of June 12, 2021 and is also aware that this protest is being staged by criminally minded individuals, hiding under the guise of peaceful protest thereby causing havoc in the state.”

Also, the Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC), disassociated self from planned protest. According to its National Coordinator, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, he alleged plans by hoodlums to hijack protest across the country, especially in the Niger Delta region, to create chaos and civil unrest that could be bloody.

Lagos

Despite assurance from the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, to residents to disregard any sit-at-home directives, and continue with their legal businesses, commercial activities in parts of the state were grounded, as protesters gathered around the Freedom Park, Ojota, in commemoration of the Democracy day.

THISDAY visit to Ikorodu, Owode, Ketu, Oshodi, Ojota, and the popular Mile 12 International Food Market area and other parts of the state revealed that commercial activities were entirely grounded, as shops were under lock and keys. Also, only a few vehicles were also seen plying the usually busy roads leading to those parts of the state.

In what could be best described as a ‘dramatic-twist of events’ following teargas, arrest, and manhandling of some protesters by men of the Lagos state police, in Ojota in the early hours of Saturday, Odumosu’s swift intervention earned him accolades from the peaceful protesters.

Earlier before the arrival of CP in Ojota, in a bid to disperse protesters, policemen had fired gunshots in the air, and fired teargas at the peaceful protesters. They equally harassed and arrested five persons among the protesters. The CP immediately ordered the release of the arrested protesters, who were only detained for barely three minutes, and immediately made his way to Ojota.

Also before his arrival, some hoodlums based in the Ojota area had attacked the protesters with sticks and stones, asking them to evacuate the area while the policemen on ground watched on. This made most of the protesters run into hiding.

However, there was a glimmer of hope in the faces of the protesters, upon the arrival of Odumosu, as many of the protesters who had gone into hiding immediately made their way back to the protest ground.

Upon his arrival, Odumosu apologised to the protesters over the way they had been treated by his men, while also explaining to them that the action of the police was only aimed at clearing protesters off the exit and entrance points into the state.

The police commissioner also affirmed that protest was a fundamental human right, thus, the protesters do not have any reason to seek permission for organising a protest exercise but should only inform the police command, so that they can be adequately protected by the police during and after their demonstration.

