Buhari, Lawan, Bello Hail Abdulsalami at 79

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Laleye Dipo in Minna

President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan and Niger State Governor, Mr. Sani Bello, have felicitated with a former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, on his 79th birthday yesterday.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, joined family members and friends to celebrate Abdulsalami, whose legacy of setting the country on the path of democracy and good governance, and passionate pursuit of peace continue to yield results.

Buhari congratulated Abdulsalami for another age, appreciating his patriotism and visionary leadership style of always advocating unity, projecting maturity and wisdom on national discourse, and providing a rallying point for the future of the country.

He stated that the goodwill that Abdulsalami would continue to attract to the country both at national and international levels, particularly sacrificing his time and resources to reach out to individuals and on the need to work for the growth of Nigeria.

Buhari prayed God to increase his wisdom, strength and give him long life to keep serving the country.

Also, Lawan in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, rejoiced with Abdulsalami, his family, friends and numerous well-wishers on the occasion of his 79th birthday.

He said the General would forever be remembered for his demonstration of uncommon statesmanship and patriotism by quickly guiding Nigeria into the Fourth Republic, which has been our country’s most enduring democratic dispensation.

The Senate President praised Abdulsalami’s efforts since his retirement in the promotion of peace, unity and good governance in Nigeria.

He prayed to Allah to grant the general many more years in good health so that he can continue his selfless service to his fatherland.

Bello, on his part, eulogised Abdulsalami, describing him as a “complete gentleman.”

The governor in the congratulatory message described the former Head of State as a patriot who has remained consistent and a significant leader in the progress and development of the country.

Bello, in the message by his Chief Press Secretary, Ms. Mary Berje, said: “The state and the country are indeed lucky to have an outstanding leader and statesman, who has consistently remained on the path of promoting national unity and integration as well as the pursuit of global peace.

“Undoubtedly, your resolve to rededicate yourself to the service of our fatherland and humanity, in general, is a clear testimony of your statesmanship and influence, which cuts across the length and breadth of this country.

“At 79 years, General Abdulsalami Abubakar has remained a reference point for good governance, diplomacy and conflict resolution”.

Bello thanked God for granting Abdulsalami “a life of immeasurable accomplishment and fulfilment “and prayed Allah to grant him sound health, many more years of wisdom, courage and determination to continue to offer selfless service “to our nation and humanity.”

