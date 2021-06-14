APC Facilitated Influx of Foreign Bandits, House PDP Caucus Alleges

By Adedayo Akinwale

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of facilitating the influx of foreign bandits who wantonly kill and maim on rural farmlands across the federation, spreading sorrow and anguish on a daily basis.

The caucus made the allegation in a statement issued Sunday by its Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda.

The caucus lamented that never in the history of Nigeria had so much resources and efforts been devoted to monitoring citizens without corresponding result for security.

It stressed that all the sums spent for such purpose by various administrations since independence in 1960 pales into insignificance when compared with what the current APC administration has voted for monitoring/surveillance between 2015 and now, yet dangerous threat to lives and property persist.

It added: “In their time, the APC appears to have fiercely facilitated the influx of foreign bandits who now wantonly kill and maim on rural farmlands across the federation, spreading sorrow and anguish on a daily basis.”

The caucus also called on the federal government to restrain the police and other security forces from further unleashing violence on unarmed youths and other peaceful protesters.

It described June 12 as a symbol of democratic freedom and supremacy of the People’s power should be respected by ensuring that all the tenets of democracy are adhered to in all ramifications.

The caucus therefore demanded the federal government should improve on democratic practice by respecting the rule of law, press freedom, immediately reverse the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria, and also set aside the draconian regulation of the media in the country.

It said government should place greater value on Nigerian lives and take decisive and pragmatic steps to end the avoidable carnages and deaths in the land by adopting mind-set change programs.

It stated: “Restrain the Police and other security forces from further unleashing violence on unarmed youths and other peaceful protesters who choose to go out and exercise their rights in commemoration of this Democracy Day and on any other day they so desire, having led peaceful protest in the past.

.

“June 12 presents to our people another opportunity for introspection and to look back on the democratic journey of our nation, the road taken and not taken, and the sacrifices of citizens that make the day as historical as the memories that map both the journey and introspection. If the sacrifices of our people make the celebration of our nascent democracy worthwhile, it is because our people have come to cherish the blood, tears and toil of those whose sacrifices make the enjoyment of their rights and freedoms essential to democracy.”

The caucus called on Nigerians to restore the hope that June 12 represents by driving away the notorious plague of ‘All Promises Cancelled (APC)” through democratic means in 2023.

It noted that it was the only way that the prosperity and hope for current and future generations in Nigeria can be restored.

The caucus said the miserable existence of the people, evident in their hardships and sufferings, coupled with the ineptitude and inaction of the government, forms the trauma that daily confronts the country.

It noted that it was regrettable that on the day we were celebrating the June 12 anniversary, no less than 93 people were reported to have been massacred by bandits in Zamfara state.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

