APC Chairmanship Hopeful, Al-Makura Commends Anambra Patriots

Former Governor of Nasarawa State, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has commended APC Patriots, Anambra State for leading the charge to win the state for the All Progressives Congress in the November 6, 2021 elections.

Speaking during an engagement with the group at the weekend, Al-Makura praised the group for raising the consciousness of the party, especially with its insistence on a free, credible and transparent process of choosing the party’s flag bearer.

Al-Makura, who is aspiring to lead the APC as national chairman, noted that his ideals aligned with those of the Patriots, especially as it concerns the enthronement of a transparent process of choosing the party’s candidates in all elective positions.

The former governor, who is currently representing Nasarawa South in the Senate, stated that now was the time for lovers of the infrastructural revolution of the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to come together to protect his legacies.

The APC Patriots, Anambra which steering committee consists of the party’s deputy governorship candidate in the 2017 gubernatorial election in Anambra State, Dozie Ikedife, as Coordinator, and parades three former House of Representatives members, Hons Emeke Nwogbo, Chizor Obidigwe and Afam Ogene; former National Assembly aspirants in 2019, Mike Mbanefo, Ike Chidolue and Chidi Ogbaji; the party’s zonal youth leader, Olisaemeka Onyeka, and Mr. Chuks Chinwuba, a renowned political strategist, has been in the forefront of ensuring victory for the APC in this year’s Anambra gubernatorial election.

Part of its strategies included the April 27, 2021 Interactive Session which it convoked at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja. The event was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, all the aspirants, ministers, and leading political figures from the South -east, including former Senate President, Dr. Ken Nnamani.

Earlier, during a scheduled visit to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, Ikedife had assured that “if the right things were done, particularly in choosing a flag bearer without rancour, Anambra would be up for the taking, by the APC.”

