ALAT to Reward Customers

ALAT users nationwide with active accounts who have done at least three transactions in the last six months as well as referring other users are to be rewarded with cash prizes and may also win one of the three star prizes in the ongoing earn on the go campaign.

According to a statement, at the beginning of this year, ALAT, Wema Bank’s digital banking app, had launched its earn on the go campaign, allowing members of its Trybe to not only earn money on the app but also stand a chance to win one of the three grand prizes at the end of the year.

It stated that for the duration of the campaign, all ALAT users with an active account, who have carried out at least three transactions in the last six months would be given a unique referral code.

“This code is used to track the number of referrals made from a single account, whereby a customer receives one thousand Naira for every successful invitation to join the ALAT Trybe.

“While referrals are ongoing, we will be tracking all our users’ progress and by December reward the top three referrers with prizes worth our one hundred thousand naira,” the bank explained in the statement.

It stated that first-place winner would receive the grand prize worth N350, 000, while the second place and first runner up, would get a prize worth N200, 000, and finally the user that makes it to third place will be giving a prize worth N150, 000.

“To reward the efforts of all participating users, a quarterly raffle draw will be held twice in the year, where twenty people from the list of top hundred referrers will stand a chance to win N10, 000,” it added.

