Akwa Utd Stay Top as Heartland, Rangers, Wikki End Winless Run

NPFL NEWS…

Akwa United establish their title potentials with a draw in a top of the table clash with Kano Pillars on Match-day 27 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

It was also a day that saw Enugu Rangers, Dakadda, Heartland, and Wikki Tourists ending their winless run as the Church team, MFM’s unbeaten run came to an end.

Playing away to closest title rival in Kaduna, Akwa United retained their position at the top of the table after holding Kano Pillars to a goalless draw at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium. Kano Pillars thought it had won the match after Nyima Nwangua scored in the seventh minute of added time only for the referee to rule out the goal for offside. The Promise Keepers are still one point ahead of Nasarawa United and Kano Pillars.

Nasarawa returned to the top three after a hard-fought 2-0 win over Plateau United at the Lafia City Stadium. Second-half goals from Chinedu Ohanachom and Silas Nwankwo ensured that Nasarawa United won for the second straight league match of the season.

MFM had enjoyed an unbeaten run at the turn of the season but it came to an end after a narrow 1-0 loss to Kwara United at the Kwara State Sports Complex. Christopher Nwanze converted a penalty in the 72nd minute to win all three points for Kwara United who are now 4th on the table, three points behind league leaders Akwa United.

In Gombe, Rivers United missed a big chance to get into the top 3 after losing 2-0 to bottom-placed Adamawa United. Suraj Hassan opened the scoring in the 11th minute before Anayo Ogbonna scored in the 39th minute to ensure that Adamawa United earned a much-needed win. Michael Balaji was sent off for Adamawa United for a second bookable offense.

Enugu Rangers are back to winning ways after trashing relegation-threatened Sunshine Stars 4-1 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium. First-half goals from Ifeanyi Nweke, Israel Abia, and Godspower Aniefok gave Rangers a commanding lead going into half-time. Ibrahim Olawoyin completed the scoring for the Flying Antelopes while Ifeagwu Ojukwu grabbed the consolation for Sunshine Stars who are now 19th on the table, six points from safety.

It was a disastrous outing for record winners Enyimba after they were thrashed 3-1 by Katsina United in Katsina. First-half goals by Samuel Lucio Kalu, Rasheed Ahmed, and Abdulwasiu Mahmud made it almost impossible for the People’s Elephant to get into the match. However, Nigerian International Anayo Iwuala got the consolation for Enyimba.

Heartland FC returned to winning ways after beating Jigawa Golden Stars 2-1 at the Dan Ayam Stadium, Owerri. Nwaodu Chukwudi and Emeka Atuloma scored for the Naze Millionaires while Samuel Stone got the consolation for Jigawa.

MATCH-DAY 27

Abia Warriors 2 – 0 Lobi S

Adamawa 2 – 0 Rivers Utd

Rangers 4 – 1 Sunshine

Heartland 2 – 1 Jigawa GS

Kano Pillars 0 – 0 Akwa Utd

Katsina Utd 3 – 1 Enyimba

Kwara Utd 1 – 0 MFM

Nasarawa 2 – 0 Plateau Utd

Warri Wolves 0 – 1 Dakkada

Wikki 4 – 3 IfeanyiUbah

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

