AGF Urges Varsities to Explore Additional Funding Sources

James Emejo in Abuja

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Ahmed Idris, has challenged the leadership of Nigerian universities to explore additional sources of funding particularly internally generated revenues (IGR) so as to reduce their dependence on the federal government on financial needs.

He also encouraged them to entrench the ideals of transparency, accountability and openness in the management of the financial resources of the institutions.

Idris, gave the advice when he received the Association of Bursars of Nigerian Universities (ABNU), led by its Chairman, Dr. Victor Imagbe, on a courtesy visit to the Treasury House.

He said the judicious management of finances had become imperative, particularly at present time when revenue inflows has become a challenge for the government.

According to the AGF: “The government built the infrastructure, government pays the overhead, government pays the personnel cost. There is need for re-examination and reappraisal of other sources of income for the universities and their judicious application for the good of the system.”

In a statement by the Director Information, Press and Public Relations, OAGF, Mr. Henshaw Ogubike, Idris further pointed out that the federal government was determined to entrench transparency, accountability and openness in the management of public finances.

He said this informed the implementation of the ongoing financial management policies and urged the universities to key fully into the vision of the government.

He said based on his interaction with some members of the university community, there is an obvious gap of misunderstanding regarding some of these reforms adding that this knowledge gap had resulted in the animosity towards these reforms initiatives.

He further tasked the bursars, as managers of financial resources in universities to undertake to enlighten and educate other employees of universities on the reform initiatives.

The AGF however, commended the cordial relationship that had existed between the treasury and the association adding that both parties had been interacting at different levels on various issues, all geared towards bringing about the best in terms of management of finances in the ivory towers.

