Udaya Awesome: Skit Making is Far More Rewarding Than Acting In Movies

Starting off as a kid actor in 1999 and featured in such big budget movies such as ‘Executive Billionaires,’ ‘Gods of Liberation’ and the likes, Udaya Chidiebere Awesome had to temporarily quit as his involvement in acting negatively affected his examination grades. Several years later, he returned to the industry, alas, he didn’t get a second chance, however, it was the era of skit making and he ventured into it; Voila, it worked like magic and ‘Deacon Famous’ was born.

With over 103k followers on Instagram; 41k on Youtube and 168k on facebook, Udaya, a graduate of Criminology and Security Study from National Open University and History and International Relations, Delta State University, Abraka said he hope to win more souls for Jesus Christ and reduce the rate of crime in the society.

Though he is raking in good money from his line of business but he lamented that lack of government funding, sponsorship, lack of support from close friends are the major challenges.

