TIWA SAVAGE – I STAND WITH YOU

Look, me I no get shame. Anything that concerns Tiwa savage, I stand with her. It is not today that I have started having a crush. Look, anybody that fights Tiwa fights me. There is no objectivity there. There is no neutrality. Mbok, come and see this girl eyes, her skin, her bum. I have died o. That is why when I saw the video of her altercation with another beauty, Sheyi Shay, I just stand beside my queen.

I don’t know what they were fighting over, whether it is lipstick or hairdresser. No matter what it is, Tiwa can never be wrong o. It is Seyi‘s fault. Seyi, you sef why did you greet my queen? Did we ask for your greeting? Or are you selling the greeting? We don’t want o. Mbok darling Tiwa, please calm down. Don’t vex again. These things happen. Mbok, where can I come and see you? There is something I want to tell you? I have wanted to tell you this thing for five years now.

Just give me one minute. Let me come and tell you so that I can sleep. Kai, that Tiwa girl fine o. Be like angel. If you see her dancing, you will cry o—the second most beautiful woman in Nigeria after Duchess. I have to put that one before they come and seize my afang o. So Tiwa, you fine but Duchess fine pass you o. I know some people here will now go and send this piece to Duchess so they can come and

\restructure my head. Kai. I don run o.

