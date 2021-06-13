Sujimoto to the World: Rising Profile of Sijibomi Ogundele

There is no question that Nigeria is a place of talents. With people like Sijibomi Ogundele paving the way, the nation will continue to bear a noble name outside its shores and the coming generation will have nothing but absolute regard for those that encouraged Ogundele and his kind to build and build and never stop building.

The image of Sijibomi Ogundele is gradually growing into titanic proportions and making it impossible to shove under the usual label of ‘businessman’, ‘socialite’, or ‘genius’. Already standing at the apex regarding these, Ogundele has become a paragon, a progenitor, and a forerunner of awesome things to come.

Until Ogundele, who knew that a Nigerian (in Nigeria) could shed the expectations, dour as they may be, of his immediate environment and reach for the stars? But that is exactly what Ogundele has serially accomplished. At 8 years of age, Ogundele used his savings to start an okada business. A year after, his adolescent eyes caught the housing industry. And after many years of cultivating the dream of establishing a market for luxurious housing, Ogundele made it.

At this point, to not know LucreziaBySujimoto is to be ignorant. Besides Lucrezia, to have no idea that Lorenzo, Giuliano and Medici are top-selling housing accommodations is inviting a beating. And if you still think that Leonardo is only a cartoon character or Italian polymath, go back to school. All these are some of the names that Ogundele has branded his beautiful and record-making properties.

To say that Ogundele has left no stone unturned in his quest is to make an understatement. The man has revolutionised the traditional model of Real Estate, taking the label of ‘top property merchant’ for himself. Talk about distinction by sheer prowess!

For someone who recently turned 40, Sijibomi Ogundele is one of a kind. This is the kind that builds himself by building a radiant career, builds his immediate community, builds his nation, and builds the defining characteristic of a generation.

