NATFORCE’ll Create 270,000 Jobs for Youths, Says Analyst

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A public commentator, Mr. Godwin O Jimba yesterday disclosed that the National Taskforce on the Prohibition of Illegal Importation/Smuggling of Arms, Ammunition, Light Weapons, Chemical Weapons and Pipeline Vandalism (NATFORCE) would create 270,000 jobs for the youths.

Jimba, therefore, commended Dr. Baba Mohammed for initiating NATFORCE to address the challenge of illegal importation of arms and ammunition, saying the taskforce would remove thousands of youths from the streets and labour market.

He made this remark in a statement he issued yesterday, emphasising that the taskforce “has the capacity to remove at least 270,000 youths from the street and labour market nationwide through employment opportunities.”

He, however, lamented that the recent clamping down on the outfit by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), appeared confusing.

Although he described the NATFORCE alongside other security outfits as illegal, Jimba said the decision of a court to declare the taskforce legal made the whole episode confusing and disturbing.

He said since the case has been decided by a law court, the best thing to do would have been going back to the court to vacate the verdict before taking any action against the verdict, observing that the step already taken is hasty and unpopular.

Jimba frowned at the declaration at a time the National Assembly “is handling a Bill concerning the taskforce. If that is true, the NSA’s action can be described as pre-emptive and anti-democratic.”

He observed that the NSA had cogent reasons to take the step in the interest of the nation, suggesting that some democratic steps should be made to show transparency in the process before the sudden declaration.

He, therefore, urged the NSA to suspend the clamp down with a view to re-strategizing and coming up with an acceptable way of doing things in democratic climes like Nigeria. It is not too late to do so.”

He stressed the need for all hands to be on deck over the worrisome state of insecurity in the country, saying it was incumbent on all of the people to collectively combat the monster ravaging the country because the task is not to be left in the hands of the authorities alone.

He urged all Nigerians, private sector, social and religious bodies, corporate bodies, among others, to ensure safety of lives and properties in the country, saying such initiatives as NATFORCE should not be allowed to die.

However, an operative of the NATFORCE, Mr Felix Effiong Nyong, said the taskforce has not received any circular from the Office of NSA banning its operation nationwide.

According to Nyong, we are still on ground till the end of deliberation on the bill before the National Assembly.

