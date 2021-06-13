Ganduje Commends Ohaneze Ndigbo for Preaching Peace

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje yesterday commended the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo for preaching peace and unity among Nigerians, irrespective of religious and ethnic background.

He made this remark at Kano Pillars Stadium during a rally to commemorate Democracy Day where he urged leaders of all ethnic nationalities to engage their people on the best way to achieve peace and unity in the country.

He particularly commended the leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo for their recent position on the sustenance of peace and unity in the country.

He insisted that it was by the will of God that people from different ethnic nationalities were brought together as Nigeria and Nigerians in one nation.

According to him, governors across the country have resolved to work even harder and in collaboration with the federal government to bring lasting solutions to the lingering problem of insecurity facing the country, at the moment.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for deeming it right to honour the late MKO Abiola with a post-humours award and set aside June 12 as Democracy Day in honour of Abiola.

“You are most welcome to this memorable occasion. That is Democracy Day. We thank President Buhari for giving Abiola a posthumous award.

“We seized the opportunity to welcome members of the PDP Kwankwasiyya across the country and other decampees into our great party. From today, you are born again. You are no longer a member of PDP.

“You are welcome to the APC. We are working together to ensure that insecurity is eradicated in the country. We are happy that the new service chiefs are committed towards this task. I am sure Buhari is giving them all the needed support.”

“We should see unity in our diversity. We all should come together and ensure peace and unity of this country. If God wanted, he would create one language, but God in his wisdom created many languages and brought us together as a people of one nation,” he added.

