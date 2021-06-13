FG Approves Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria Registration

The federal government has approved the registration of the Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria.

A statement issued by Prof Ogunniyi Adesola said the objectives, among others of the academy, are to promote excellence in Medical Research and Education, the application of research in Medicine and the enhancement of human health and welfare.

The academy is a merit-based one. Members shall be persons qualified to practice Medicine or Dentistry or non-medical practitioners in the related Medical Specialties.

The academy also has honorific membership and it is a policy research organization.

Its members, elected based on their outstanding professional achievements and commitment to service on matters of significance to health.

Election to active membership is both an honor and a commitment to serve in academy affairs.

After thorough deliberations and due diligence, the academy has invited eminent and outstanding scholars who have made landmark contributions in Medicine and Medical Specialties as Foundation Fellows.

They have been drawn from all geopolitical zones of the country and those in the Diaspora.

They consist of Fellows from the Basic Medical Sciences, Basic Clinical Sciences, Clinical Sciences, Dental Sciences, and Emeritus Fellows.

The Academy of Medicine Specialties believes these outstanding experts would continue to provide academic and professional leadership in all the various health and medical challenges facing the country as well as enhancing the science, art, theory, and practice of Medicine.

The fellows will be inaugurated in Lagos at an event to be attended by the health minister.

