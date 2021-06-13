Dr Wole Aboderin Bags Another Award

The rarity of genuinely gifted young Nigerians does not suggest that they do not exist. They do. The present is the way it is because these young people have chosen to work from the shadows, assisting in whatever way they can until the world around them is what they envisaged it to be. This is likely the philosophy of people like Dr Wole Aboderin, the special assistant on NGOs and CSOs, Office of the First Lady. Nevertheless, it is becoming more and more difficult for the peerless aide to keep his work under wraps.

Wole Aboderin recently received the Young Entrepreneurs Summit and Awards (YESA) Award of Excellence. The award was bestowed upon him as a form of recognition for all the contributions he has made towards youth empowerment in Nigeria without making a fuss about ethnicity, religion, or educational qualification. Frank Nwike, YESA’s lead strategist, presented the award, who noted that Aboderin’s efforts could not be more effective at the moment.

For people familiar with the tales of this young man from Oyo, it is no longer news that he is one of the spearmen in Dr Aisha Buhari’s Cabinet of smart, driven and high-impact aides. However, Aboderin’s place in the Cabinet bodes no argument considering that he has both ability and experience on his side.

A lesser man would start up a political party or movement, dragging the young generation behind his wagon of selfish interests and ambition. Not Aboderin. Even though he has played pivotal roles in the momentum that has become the All Progressives Congress (APC) youth category, Aboderin maintained that this is only a means to an end. The end is the full integration of Nigerians in leadership and helping to bear the burdens of the elders.

This is why Aboderin has been working nonstop, polling his technical and leadership skills together, not to mention his sphere of influence to grant ability and vision to Nigerian youths. So far, his efforts are not in vain. A little more time and more, Wole Aboderins will be empowering their brothers and sisters in every Nigerian community, receiving awards and earning accolades.

