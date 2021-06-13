COVID-19: No Hajj For Muslims this Year, Says FG

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

For the second time in a row, there will be no Hajj for muslims beacuse of fear of COVID-19.

The federal government, yesterday, confirmed this in a statement issued by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The commission said its officials in Saudi Arabia had confirmed the development, which was reported by state television and radio stations in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia had announced the need to limit the annual Muslim spiritual rites to only 60,000 pilgrims and strictly to Saudi citizens and foreigners residing in the country as a precaution to obviate the spread of COVID-19.

A statement by the Ministries of Health and Hajj, Saturday, said the decision was “based on the Kingdom’s constant keenness to enable the guests and visitors at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque perform the rituals of Hajj and Umrah.”

While noting that, “The Kingdom puts human health and safety first,” the ministries said those wishing to perform Hajj must be free of any chronic diseases, and to be within the ages from 18 to 65 years for those vaccinated against the virus according to the Kingdom’s vaccination measures.

The development marks the second year in tow that the Hajj, which is usually observed by two million pilgrims will be abridged due to the pandemic.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Fatima Usara Sanda, NAHCON said it respected the decision of Saudi Arabia in this regard no matter how painful the decision might be to the country and to intending pilgrims worldwide.

“We have accepted that it is Allah’s divine design that multitudes will again this year not perform the Hajj: the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is only playing out a script ordained by our Maker long before creation of the universe. Our prayer is that we collectively turn to Him in repentance so that He admits us for Hajj in the coming years,” NAHCON said.

NAHCON’s Chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, the statement claimed, commended the resilience of Nigerian intending pilgrims and the support they had exhibited during the long and tortuous wait, including their adherence to each instruction given by the Commission and the total compliance in receiving Covid-19 jab with the hope of performing the 2021 Hajj.

NAHCON, however, added that as in the previous year, the pilgrims seeking refund of their Hajj deposits would be granted such without unnecessary delay.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

