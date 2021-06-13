BUA Inaugurates N230m Projects in Sokoto Community

Nigeria’s leading cement manufacturing company, BUA Cement Plc yesterday inaugurated N230 million projects at New Gidan Bailu/Datti resettlement, in Wamakko Local Government Area (LGA), Sokoto state.

The projects, according to the cement manufacturer, include, two class room blocks 30KVA transformer, access road, boreholes, clinic and mosque.

While handing over the project yesterday, the company’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Yusuf Binji urged the benefitting communities to sustain the cordial relationship existing between them and the company.

Aside the facilities, Yusuf noted that BUA Cement Plc also provided the resettled communities, land and pay royalties on their farmland and produce.

According to him, the relocation of the affected communities was necessary for the company to carry out excavation or raw materials where they are situated.

In his speech, Chairman of Wamakko LGA, Mr. Bello Gwiwa, assured the company of cordial relationship from the host community.

He commended the company for its constant donation of drugs to the council primary health care centre, giving scholarship to indigenous students and cement allocation to the citizenry.

Gwiwa also solicited for the construction of more mosque and cemetery for the host communities.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

