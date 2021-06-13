AKIN AKINFEMIWA – I DEY HAIL

When I was still a yeye stockbroker, they say we should come and go for a session by Forte Oil. I was working in the great Albert Okumagba’s BGL, and I was a leading salesman. Forte Oil was about to come to the market and needed to tell its story directly to the stockbrokers. That is how we went o. Chief Femi Otedola, my egbon, was Chairman, and he made introductory remarks and handed over the microphone to one young chap. I sha noticed that the Executive Management of such a huge company were quite young. A testament to the confidence and empowerment strategy of Chief Otedola. I kept quiet. Let’s hear what this bobo would say.

He was brilliant. Very eloquent, and his clarity was mad. He spoke exponentially, taking us through their story, not even looking at the slides. Some people will be reading, but this chap was immersed. Where did Femi Otedola get these kinds of boys? These are the type of boys Christopher Columbus saw in Los Angeles that he called the place land of Angels. He dazed me, and I gave a very good report leading to BGL front loading and highly recommending the offer to our clients.

Then he disappeared. But then my other brother, the well-regarded Dr Mudasiru, who I want to consider one of the most brilliant stockbrokers and investment bankers, reached out to me one day. He said, ‘Duke do you know Akin reads you regularly?’ I say, ‘Akin’? He say, ‘Yes, na the Geregu guy.’ He wants to greet you for your mama passing. I say oya. He called. I was in Uyo and was very warm on the call. I felt goose pimples. His words encouraged me.

Ever since, we have been interacting, although not frequently, but I dey bow when we engage on issues. The power of his intelligence is something else—some people sha brilliant o. Well done bro, I just say make I hail you this morning. God bless.

