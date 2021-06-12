Police Warn against Protest in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali, has warned that the command would not tolerate any protest to mark this year’s June 12 in any part of the state today.

A statement issued by the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, said the planned protest was being organised by criminals to cause unrest in the state.

Ali, in the statement, said he had deployed police detectives across the state to thwart such protest, which he claimed, was not in the interest of the existing peace in the state.

“The Delta State Police Command is aware of the planned protest by some agitated members of the public on 12th of June 2021, and is also aware that this protest is being staged by criminally minded individuals, hiding under the guise of peaceful protest thereby causing havoc in the state.

“The command under the watch of CP Ari Muhammed Ali, will not allow any miscreant to distort the already existing peace in the state.

“Members of the public particularly residents of Delta State are to be aware that on no account should any group be seen, gathering or carrying placard in the name of protest, as such will not be allowed in the state.

“Officers and men of the command have been placed on red alert and have been ordered to arrest and deal decisively with any criminally minded elements who wish to go against this order.

“The command is more than ever willing to go after any miscreant who might be found wanting. The Commissioner of Police is urging members of the public to partner with the police to see that those who try to bring disunity in the state and our dear nation be arrested and brought to book.

“Also, it is pertinent to state that undercover police detectives have been deployed across the state for the purpose of arresting any person or persons staging any form of protest. The command is committed to maintain and sustain the peace the state is currently enjoying,” it added.

